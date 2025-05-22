11 Microwavable Mac And Cheese Cups, Ranked Worst To Best

Mac and cheese is a quintessential American food, beloved both in the United States and far beyond. Though the concept of mac and cheese likely conjures up the familiar image of cheesy macaroni noodles in most people's minds, there are actually quite a few ways to prepare and enjoy the cheese pasta dish. You can follow a decadent mac and cheese recipe for the coziest and tastiest results, or you can simply heat up a box of Kraft for a super simple and quick meal option. But then there's the world of mac and cheese cups, similar to boxed mac and cheese, but in individual-sized portions, and microwavable ones at that.

Indeed, microwavable cups have revolutionized the way we can enjoy the cheesy pasta, but that doesn't mean that every single brand on the market is necessarily worth it. I tried 11 types of microwavable mac and cheese cups, ranging from aged cheddar to white cheddar to goat cheese cheddar, to determine which cups are worth the few minutes they take to heat up, and which ones are best left on the shelves. Since all of the cups on this list require similar amounts of preparation and cooking time, I'm ranking them solely based on flavor, pasta texture, and cheesiness, with one cheesy cup proving to reign supreme far above the rest.