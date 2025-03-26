10 Cracker Barrel Dishes You Should Avoid Completely

Back in the day, Cracker Barrel was regarded as the premier restaurant for families who wanted to both shop and eat Southern food off the highway on long road trips. It was a place where you could, inexplicably, buy a rocking chair, scented candles, retro candies, and various old-timey wooden toys after a hearty meal of country-fried steak or succulent biscuits and gravy. As of this publication, though, Cracker Barrel is struggling. Some claim that the quality has taken a nosedive over the years, and that the food and the service just aren't as good as they once were.

Depending on the Cracker Barrel location you go to, you could be in for a less-than-positive dining experience if you decide to stop in for a bite to eat. That doesn't necessarily mean that you need to avoid the chain completely, though. That being said, it's important to know which dishes on the Cracker Barrel menu are likely to disappoint so you can avoid them the next time you're ordering there.

We've compiled a list of some of the dishes you may want to skip when you're at the restaurant if you actually want your meal to taste good. Use your own judgement, of course, but maybe check out some of the chain's other menu items before you order the following dishes.