10 Tips For Cooking Fish On The Grill, According To A Chef

Anyone who loves to grill knows that cooking outdoors is always better. It's more enjoyable to cook out in the open air, which may be why the food always seems to taste better. But while grilling season is the best time of the year in many people's opinion, the sheer joy of cooking over an open flame can falter when you switch from meat or poultry to fish.

Fish is a whole new ballgame when it comes to grilling. It's much more delicate and easier to mess up. It can dry out, burn, or — worst of all — break apart while you're turning it and fall through the grates onto the flames.

Of course, you can avoid those unhappy outcomes with a bit of knowledge and a handful of useful tips and techniques. As a trained chef and former restaurateur in Atlantic Canada's seafood-centric market, I've grilled a lot of fish over the years, and know the best ways to make the most of this protein on the grill. Here's what you need to know to do it well.