A Bacon Wrapping Is The Delicious Way To Keep Fish From Sticking To The Grill
Grilling fish can be a tricky endeavor. The delicate flesh of fish tends to stick to the grill grates and may fall apart during cooking, leaving you with a less-than-ideal result. But there's a sizzling solution that not only prevents sticking but also infuses your fish with irresistible flavor: Wrapping it in bacon. Yes, bacon-wrapped fish is the culinary revelation that will transform your grilling game — for several reasons.
Firstly, the bacon acts as a protective barrier between the fish and the grill grates. This not only prevents the fish from sticking but also helps maintain its delicate texture, ensuring it stays intact throughout the cooking process.
Bacon also brings a mouthwatering layer of flavor to your fish. As it sizzles and crisps on the grill, the smoky, savory aroma infuses the fish, enhancing its taste and adding a delightful depth of flavor. It's like a match made in culinary heaven — the tender, flaky fish meets the crispy, savory bacon, creating a harmonious and delectable combination.
Try these tips for wrapping fish in bacon
Creating the perfect bacon-wrapped fish is a breeze with a few simple steps. Pick bacon slices that are neither too thick nor too thin. Thin bacon may become too crispy, while thick bacon might not cook through properly. Partially cook the bacon in a skillet or microwave for a few minutes before wrapping it around the fish. This ensures that the bacon will crisp up nicely on the grill without overcooking the fish.
Season the fish with your preferred herbs and spices. Then, wrap each piece of fish with a slice of partially cooked bacon, securing it with toothpicks or kitchen twine. Make sure your grill is preheated to the desired temperature. Place the bacon-wrapped fish on the grill and cook until the bacon is crispy and the fish is opaque and flakes easily with a fork. Cooking times may vary depending on the thickness of the fish.
As your bacon-wrapped fish grills to perfection, the bacon itself will become wonderfully crispy, providing a satisfying crunch with every bite. Meanwhile, the fish will remain tender and moist, thanks to the protective bacon shield. You get the best of both worlds in terms of texture and flavor.