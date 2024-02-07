A Bacon Wrapping Is The Delicious Way To Keep Fish From Sticking To The Grill

Grilling fish can be a tricky endeavor. The delicate flesh of fish tends to stick to the grill grates and may fall apart during cooking, leaving you with a less-than-ideal result. But there's a sizzling solution that not only prevents sticking but also infuses your fish with irresistible flavor: Wrapping it in bacon. Yes, bacon-wrapped fish is the culinary revelation that will transform your grilling game — for several reasons.

Firstly, the bacon acts as a protective barrier between the fish and the grill grates. This not only prevents the fish from sticking but also helps maintain its delicate texture, ensuring it stays intact throughout the cooking process.

Bacon also brings a mouthwatering layer of flavor to your fish. As it sizzles and crisps on the grill, the smoky, savory aroma infuses the fish, enhancing its taste and adding a delightful depth of flavor. It's like a match made in culinary heaven — the tender, flaky fish meets the crispy, savory bacon, creating a harmonious and delectable combination.