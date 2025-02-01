12 Best Retro Candies You Can Buy At Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel restaurants are a place of comfort. The rocking chairs on their front porches set the tone with an invitation to sit and stay awhile. This warm and fuzzy feeling carries over into the firelit dining room where old photographs and old-timey decor line the walls. Guests gobble down a heaping plate of down-home Southern-style cuisine at a wooden table just like the one you would find at grandma's house. And, believe it or not, that's just the half of it.

Advertisement

On the other side of the chain's roadside buildings, you'll find a quaint old country store. Here, patrons can find clothing, collectibles, toys, kitchen must-haves, and, everybody's favorite, retro candy. We're talking about nostalgic treats that haven't touched your taste buds in years — the ones you can't pick up at any ol' gas station or Walmart. Cracker Barrel houses a time capsule of vintage sweets that will send you on a tasteful trip down memory lane.

We ventured back in time ourselves recently to pick up a grand assortment of these old-fashioned confections — mostly products of the 1900s but with a few dating as far back as the 1800s. From bubble gum and hard candies to chocolate and candy bars, let's jump right into the sugar rush. Prepare to feel just like a kid in a candy store.

Advertisement