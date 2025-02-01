12 Best Retro Candies You Can Buy At Cracker Barrel
Cracker Barrel restaurants are a place of comfort. The rocking chairs on their front porches set the tone with an invitation to sit and stay awhile. This warm and fuzzy feeling carries over into the firelit dining room where old photographs and old-timey decor line the walls. Guests gobble down a heaping plate of down-home Southern-style cuisine at a wooden table just like the one you would find at grandma's house. And, believe it or not, that's just the half of it.
On the other side of the chain's roadside buildings, you'll find a quaint old country store. Here, patrons can find clothing, collectibles, toys, kitchen must-haves, and, everybody's favorite, retro candy. We're talking about nostalgic treats that haven't touched your taste buds in years — the ones you can't pick up at any ol' gas station or Walmart. Cracker Barrel houses a time capsule of vintage sweets that will send you on a tasteful trip down memory lane.
We ventured back in time ourselves recently to pick up a grand assortment of these old-fashioned confections — mostly products of the 1900s but with a few dating as far back as the 1800s. From bubble gum and hard candies to chocolate and candy bars, let's jump right into the sugar rush. Prepare to feel just like a kid in a candy store.
Sugar Babies
We can't talk about Sugar Babies without first addressing their elder, Sugar Daddy (previously known as Papa Sucker). Born in the 1920s, the candy icon is best described as a caramel brick on a stick — a simple yet indulgent sticky sucker featuring nothing else but slow-cooked caramel. The concept obviously stuck because the legend is still around today, and it grew his family with the joyful delivery of Sugar Babies in 1935.
Made up of mostly chewy milk caramel, the bits take after their father. But they're also swathed in a sugary outer layer that gives them a taste similar to candy corn. This makes the caramel drops extra sweet and perfect for popping at the movie theater or anywhere else the sugar cravings hit. The confection's name clearly stems from Sugar Daddy, but it was also inspired by the song "Let Me Be Your Sugar Baby" by Artie Malvin.
Both Sugar Babies and Sugar Daddy treats can be found at Cracker Barrel. At one time, there was also such a thing as a Sugar Mama chocolate-covered caramel sucker. But she was discontinued in the 1980s, leaving Dad and his offspring to fend for themselves.
Vanilla Charleston Chew
There's no other candy quite like a Charleston Chew. The bar stands out thanks to its larger-than-life size, coming in at about twice the length of your standard Snickers or Butterfinger. Also, instead of boasting nuts, caramel, crisped rice, or wafers, it features a sticky nougat in flavors of vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry. All three start out rather tough as you bite into the outer milk chocolate — "Chew" was definitely an appropriate choice. But as you continue munching, the nougat slowly dissolves into a marshmallow-like taste and texture. People have also been known to freeze their Chews for a cooler bite, crumblier consistency, and intensified nougat flavor. We call that a Charleston popsicle (though it's also been referred to as the "Charleston Crack").
Without further context, you may assume the sweet treat is a product of Charleston, South Carolina. You would be somewhat correct. The Fox-Cross Candy Company dreamed up the confection in 1925 and named it after a popular dance at the time called the Charleston, which was believed to have originated in the South and popularized in the city itself. The Charleston Chew — in all its flavors and forms — has changed hands multiple times since and is now a part of Tootsie Roll Industries.
Mary Jane
Mary Jane is a retro candy that elicits many questions. Customers commonly wonder, who is Mary Jane? And did she really resemble the little brown-haired, doe-eyed girl on the wrappers? Alternatively, you may want to know if the product has any ties to illegal substances.
The answer to the latter is fortunately no — we'll get that out of the way first. Instead, the candy's packaging reveals that its founder Charles N. Miller named the brand after his favorite aunt. At the same time, though, its young mascot bears an uncanny resemblance to a certain Buster Brown comic strip character by the same name. Some even say that the aunt story was just a ruse to avoid a lawsuit or other legal ramifications from the comic's creators.
Whatever her origin may be, Mary has been a part of our lives for over 110 years. Some people love her candy, while others aren't too fond of it. Either way, you have to admit it's unique. Each condensed roll is stick-to-your-teeth chewy. However, instead of caramel at its base, it's actually a combination of both molasses and peanut butter. And boy is the peanut butter prominent. It's similar in taste to the roasted peanuts you would crunch on at the ballpark but swirled with sugar for a sweet and salty sensation.
MiniMini Chicles
Small candy with a big history, that's MiniMini Chicles for you. Sometimes referred to by past names like Tiny Chiclets or Chicles Mini Fruit Gum, the treat is a major sugary blast from the past that resurfaced in 2022. Kids of the '60s and '70s will remember the novelty of popping one microscopic square into their mouth at a time, or just going for it with a handful of about 20 — an amount that would still hardly give you a full wad of chewing gum. Following the same idea as Razzles, Chicles start out as candy before turning into gum, and the two were actually popular around the same time.
The confetti-blasted yellow baggies are the most recognizable and the ones I spotted at Cracker Barrel. The candy-coated orange, yellow, green, and pink tablets are described by their maker Gerrit J. Verburg Co. as fruity and tropical, though I think the fleeting taste is more similar to bubble gum mixed with fruit salad. There are also MiniMini Mint Chicles for those looking for fresh breath rather than a candy treat. The white pieces take on a sugar-free peppermint flavor, and they look just like mini versions of Eclipse gum that you pop out of the foil.
Creme Savers
Digging one of these out of your grandma's candy bowl was like striking gold. Originally released by Nabisco, Creme Savers are cousins of Life Savers but with a few key differences. First off, they're missing that iconic hole in the middle, turning them into a disc with a center dimple instead of a ring shape. Second, as their name suggests, they come in swirled flavors of fruit mixed with cream. In their heyday, Strawberries & Creme, Orange & Creme, Raspberry & Creme, and even Chocolate & Caramel Creme flavors were available. That is before they were all stripped from shelves in 2011.
Not to worry, though — the Creme Savers comeback story was one for the ages. Mars and Iconic Candy saved the brand's life after a 10-year hiatus, heroically bringing the strawberry and orange varieties to Big Lots locations and eventually to additional retailers like Cracker Barrel. Now, you can even model your Starbucks Pink Drink after the candy. After popping one of the strawberry-inspired confections into my mouth, I was immediately transported back to simpler, slower days thanks to the sucking candy's strawberry yogurt-like appeal. The flavor is bold and juicy, and I'll never understand how they're able to infuse so much creaminess into each piece. Excuse me while I finish off the entire bag in one sitting.
Candy Farm Neapolitan
Coconut candies are somewhat limited, leaving Mounds, Almond Joys, and Hostess Sno Balls to do most of the heavy lifting. But at the old country store, another throwback option sits on the shelf: Candy Farm's Neapolitan Coconut Slices. Introduced in 1894 (as disclosed on the wrapper), the candy relic has been putting a tropical twist on dessert time for generations. The moist and chewy bars are inundated with a deep coconut flavor — more so than any other confection I've tried. They even have the texture of real coconut shreds. If you haven't picked one up by now, just know that you have to really like the tropical fruit to enjoy a slice. If you're alternatively one of those people who thinks it tastes like sunscreen, then this isn't the vintage candy for you.
While coconut is the primary focus, the brand doesn't stop there. You'll notice the trio of colors painted onto the bendable bars — brown, white, and pink just like a strip of Neapolitan ice cream. Sure enough, the flavors coincide with each color giving you tastes of chocolate coconut, vanilla coconut, and strawberry coconut all wrapped into one. I would opt for a full ribbon of chocolate coconut if I could, but the vanilla and strawberry do have their own unique appeal.
Naylor Butter Mints
Founded by Charlie and Anna Mae Naylor in Lombard, Illinois, Naylor Candies has been churning out handmade treats for 75 years. Over the better part of a century, the company's inventory has remained quite small though, and its flagship product has never faltered. Let us be the first to reintroduce you to butter mints.
Now, butter and mint are two ingredients you typically don't see saddled up to one another — they don't seem like they would be complementary. But in these poppable pillows, they go together like peanut butter and jelly or cheese and wine. As soon as one of the Dubble Bubble gum-shaped pieces hits your tongue, it dissolves into a creamy paste of sweet butter and peppermint. The taste and texture combination is almost similar to a decadent frosting. These aren't just meant for freshening your breath, either. While most other mints are a one-and-done, these will keep you coming back for more. At Cracker Barrel, Naylor's claim to fame can be found in several different pastel colors including pink, green, and yellow. But don't let the shades fool you — all three options carry the exact same addictive flavor.
Palmer Candy Co. Milk Chocolate Nonpareils
A nonpareil is a flat, disc-shaped chocolate candy embellished with round sprinkles. The word "nonpareil" also means an unrivaled or matchless person or thing (aka the creme de la creme). Coincidence? We think not. These bite-sized delights provide the best of both worlds with the creamy milk chocolate foundation paired with a satisfying crunch from the tiny toppings. They're rich, sugary, and offer an elegant look that makes them perfect for any dessert table or sweet presentation.
Nonpareils come from many different sources. But the ones stocked at Cracker Barrel are compliments of Palmer Candy Company — a manufacturer that flies under the radar considering I had to resort to the fine print on the back of the bag to find the name. Palmer is actually one of the oldest candy companies in the United States, with an inception dating back to 1878. Based in Sioux City, Iowa, the business got its start selling penny candy, hand-dipped boxed chocolates, gumdrops, and marshmallows. This list has burgeoned to include nearly every candy category, but one of Palmer's largest claims to fame is its Twin Bing bar. A Midwestern favorite, these sweet treats are made with a cherry nougat core that is covered in chocolate and chopped peanuts — pure confectionary genius. If only Cracker Barrel stocked those as well.
Roses Brands Giant Rock Candy
Roses Brands is a pioneer in the world of rock candy. Founders Charles Dryden and Noah Palmer began excavating the sweet stuff in 1880, unaware that their humble endeavor would one day become the world's No. 1 rock candy company. At Roses, the hard sugar candy comes on a stick like a lollipop, and the company calls them "crystal wands" (an extremely accurate description if you ask us). Each one looks like a stalagmite of translucent ice crystals all adhered together in a hodge-podge-like jumble.
Of course, different flavors are applied to each wand, creating a wonderful rainbow of dazzling colors. Just at Cracker Barrel alone, you can unearth flavors like green watermelon, pink bubblegum, and purple Tutti Frutti. I went for the blue cotton candy rendition, which happened to come in a giant wand size. On the packaging, it claims to be the "World's Largest Crystal Wand," but I'm not so sure about that — I think there may be larger ones hiding somewhere out there. As for the taste, it's mostly pure sugar, though I also noticed the distinctive flavor of blue raspberry cotton candy. It gets sweeter and sweeter as you go, and you can just feel that inevitable sugar rush beginning to build. If you want to follow in Roses footsteps, rock candy is also one of the easiest confections to make at home for beginner candy makers — just some food for thought.
Bazooka Bubble Gum Pops
The Bazooka Bubble Gum song is a camp tradition that had Girl Scouts harmonizing about buying "Bazooka Zooka Bubble Gum" over and over again. But the candy, in its many forms, has stuck around in our heads for many other reasons thanks to its nostalgic comics featuring eye patch-wearing Bazooka Joe, online arcade games, and patriotic packaging. It's really more of a pop culture icon than a bubble gum.
Cracker Barrel sends us back in time and into The Bazookaverse with the brand's Bubble Gum Pops. Just like Blow Pops, these suckers hide a surprise at their core. It admittedly takes quite a few licks to reach this mysterious center. But once you do, you're rewarded for your hard work with a burst of fruity Bazooka Bubble Gum — another candy-gum combo just like the MiniMini Chicles. The gum flavor itself remains the same from pop to pop. However, the candied crust comes in cherry, grape, and green apple, all with tastes similar to those found in Jolly Rancher bags. Personally, I took a liking to the grape rendition, which presented a juiciness that's akin to what you would find in a glass of Welch's.
Sweet's Salt Water Taffy
Inside Cracker Barrel's store, there's a portal that leads straight to a sunny afternoon in a beachside town — a portal in the form of Sweet's Salt Water Taffy. Originally invented in the 1880s in Atlantic City, New Jersey, saltwater taffy (the name may have started as a joke) has been a treasured staple along the coasts for as long as any of us can remember. The endless assortment of flavors is what makes the gummy candy appealing to both kids and adults alike, and one of the best, most long-standing names in the business happens to be Sweet's.
The confectionery has been whipping up its salt water taffy since 1910 — and we mean whipping in a literal sense. Instead of pulling it — as many other candy makers do — Sweet's whips its taffy, making for a product that's softer and less sticky. The difference becomes clear once you dig into the brand's assorted bag of flavors. The one found at Cracker Barrel offers a total of 10 unique tastes with a little something for everyone. On the fruity side, there's banana, blue raspberry, pear, orange vanilla, and wildberry. On the more decadent and miscellaneous side, you'll uncover chocolate, Neapolitan, licorice, cinnamon, and peppermint. The orange cream and Neapolitan are the two that have my heart — two classic flavors that will never do you wrong.
Necco Candy Wafers
The oldest candy brand in Cracker Barrel's arsenal has to be the Necco. Founded in New England in 1847, Necco claims to have produced the "original" candy wafers — though I don't think there are many other brands trying to steal away this title. The razor-thin discs are delivered in a long tube like a roll of quarters or a pack of Life Savers. But Necco made sure to use transparent wax paper so that any sweet tooth on the other side could see exactly what they were getting.
Snapping into one of these iconic wafers is an all-around satisfying experience. Each one offers its own unique flavor profile including chocolate, wintergreen, lemon, lime, clove, cinnamon, orange, and licorice. Every wrapped cylinder really is a melting pot of tastes. Their chalkiness and powder puffs are comparable to that of Smarties (a candy not invented until a century later). But they also have a unique bite to them that hasn't changed in the past 170 years. Beyond their intended use as a sweet snack, Necco wafers are also known for being a great gingerbread house decoration, the perfect poker chip substitute, or even accepted currency at a child's play store. We're all for a candy and a toy all wrapped into one–whoever said not to play with your food simply wasn't thinking creatively enough.