How To Upgrade Your Starbucks Pink Drink To Taste Like A Creme Saver

More than five years after it officially launched on Starbucks menus in 2017, the infamous Starbucks Pink Drink is still quite the fixture on social media, not least of all due to its photogenic pink hue and smattering of picturesque strawberries. But beyond its Instagrammable appearance, the beverage has also become a cult favorite thanks to its deliciously decadent fruity flavor.

When you order a basic version of the Pink Drink at Starbucks, it's made with a Strawberry Açaí Refresher base, a creamy dash of coconut milk, and a scoop of freeze-dried strawberries, resulting in a refreshing sip that can be compared to a lighter version of a strawberry milkshake. The Pink Drink's unique combination of sweet strawberry and creamy coconut milk also makes it reminiscent of those classic Creme Savers candies of the late 1990s and early aughts.

And while it's certainly tasty enough as it usually comes, just a few extra tweaks are all you need to make your strawberry Pink Drink taste as close to a Creme Saver as it gets. One simple way to do this is to order your beverage with the addition of white mocha sauce to give it an even sweeter candy twist. Then, to take it one creamy step further, ask for a topping of Starbucks' signature Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Foam.