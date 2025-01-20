12 Easy Confections For Beginner Candy Makers

There are seemingly infinite varieties of candy available on store shelves, from chocolates and caramels to colorful gummies. But how many of these treats can you actually make at home? After all, candy-making is often something left up to either machines or professionals. Not only do you have to have a firm understanding of the different stages and techniques of candy making, but you also have to know how to work with the hot ingredients without getting burned in the process.

While there are plenty of candies out there that require a lot of effort and experience to make, there are also some treats that are within the grasp of even the most novice of cooks. We consulted some sugar experts, including Trung Vu, chef-instructor of pastry and baking arts at the Institute of Culinary Education in New York City, recipe developer Maggie Turansky from No Frills Kitchen, and pastry chef Katherine Sprung, to find out which candies are the most beginner-friendly and are worth trying at home. In doing so, we also uncovered some of the most common spots where people get tripped up with these recipes, and learned some tips for how to ensure sweet, sweet success.