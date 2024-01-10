Why You Should Think Twice Before Buying Baby Carrots

Carrots are a delicious and nutritious vegetable, no matter how you serve them. They're a crunchy, satisfying snack food, a colorful addition to crudité and grazing boards, and a tasty side dish when roasted or steamed. You'll find them in the grocery in two basic forms: whole carrots (sometimes with greens attached) and bags of "baby" carrot shapes, conveniently peeled and ready to eat. Although we generally love any hack that makes eating more veggies quick and easy, that baggie of baby carrots has a few disadvantages you should consider before dropping it in your shopping cart.

For one thing, you might not know that those babies are actually cut to size from bigger carrots. Further shaped by a machine that shaves large carrots into regular shapes, these shaved carrots can dry out without the protective peel they grow with. And the large carrots that are converted to baby cuts are less flavorful to begin with, so you're cheating yourself out of a more delicious vegetable experience in both texture and taste when you opt for the babies.