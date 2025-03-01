Make Roasted Carrots Taste Amazing With Just 2 Bold Seasonings

Raw carrots are pleasantly crunchy and refreshing, with an earthy and mildly sweet flavor that pairs well with many dips. Raw veggies aren't everyone's favorite, though, and when dinner time rolls around, it's common to crave something more warm and hearty than a fresh carrot. That's where the oven comes in; roasting carrots gives them a brown, caramelized exterior that results in a deeper flavor and brings out their sweetness even more. A killer seasoning combo will complement and balance out that sweet, earthy flavor with a bit of heat — all you need is Tajin and red pepper flakes.

For this sweet and spicy flavor pairing, toss a bag of peeled carrots (typically two pounds) with about 2 tablespoons of olive oil, a sprinkle of salt, ½ teaspoon red pepper flakes, and 2 teaspoons to 1 tablespoon of Tajin, depending on your preferred level of spice. Other optional additions include 1 tablespoon of honey or maple syrup, a pinch of black pepper, or a bit of garlic powder. Once seasoned, roast at 425 degrees Fahrenheit until fork tender, about 20 minutes for baby carrots and 25 for whole carrots. Finish them up with an optional garnish of chopped cilantro or parsley — or top your roasted carrots with herb butter for a richer finish — and enjoy.