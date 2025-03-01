Make Roasted Carrots Taste Amazing With Just 2 Bold Seasonings
Raw carrots are pleasantly crunchy and refreshing, with an earthy and mildly sweet flavor that pairs well with many dips. Raw veggies aren't everyone's favorite, though, and when dinner time rolls around, it's common to crave something more warm and hearty than a fresh carrot. That's where the oven comes in; roasting carrots gives them a brown, caramelized exterior that results in a deeper flavor and brings out their sweetness even more. A killer seasoning combo will complement and balance out that sweet, earthy flavor with a bit of heat — all you need is Tajin and red pepper flakes.
For this sweet and spicy flavor pairing, toss a bag of peeled carrots (typically two pounds) with about 2 tablespoons of olive oil, a sprinkle of salt, ½ teaspoon red pepper flakes, and 2 teaspoons to 1 tablespoon of Tajin, depending on your preferred level of spice. Other optional additions include 1 tablespoon of honey or maple syrup, a pinch of black pepper, or a bit of garlic powder. Once seasoned, roast at 425 degrees Fahrenheit until fork tender, about 20 minutes for baby carrots and 25 for whole carrots. Finish them up with an optional garnish of chopped cilantro or parsley — or top your roasted carrots with herb butter for a richer finish — and enjoy.
How to serve the sweet and spicy veggie
Serve the carrots by themselves, or place the roasted carrots over hummus or seasoned yogurt; the creaminess of both balances out the spice nicely. Whipped ricotta is another favorite pairing with roasted carrots for the same reason.
This veggie-forward side dish would pair nicely with any simple grilled or roasted protein; fish, chicken, or steak would do. Tajin seasoning is a blend of chili, lime, and salt, so you can choose any or all of those elements as the base for your marinade. These flavors also go well with Mexican-inspired dishes, so you couldn't go wrong with carne asada or pollo asado. You could even use the roasted carrots as a meat replacement in a taco and top it with your go-to's, like salsa, guacamole, and cotija cheese. Or take the creamy base idea mentioned before and blend cotija cheese with sour cream until smooth, spread onto a plate, and top with the carrots.