The Creamy, Airy Topping Your Roast Carrots Are Yearning For

Root vegetables are at the heart of wintertime cooking, and carrots are one of our favorites. When the temperature outside is below freezing, roasting them is the way to go. Roasted carrots make a beautiful, veggie-centric appetizer or side dish. They're delicious on their own or with a sweet simple glaze, but to take them to the next level, serve them with whipped ricotta. The elegant spread acts as the perfect addition to make your roasted carrots stand out like never before.

Whipped ricotta is simply ricotta cheese that's been whipped in a food processor until it reaches a smooth and creamy texture. You'll want to start with a whole milk ricotta. Add a cup of it to your food processor; this will allow you to make your whipped ricotta as smooth as possible. To that, add a tablespoon of maple syrup. This will bring a bit of sweetness to the spread, which will transfer onto the carrots once you plate everything together, creating a harmony of flavors sure to warm you up.

If you want to keep this a strictly savory dish, try adding a bit of olive oil and lemon juice instead of maple syrup. Lemon juice will brighten the subtle flavor of the ricotta, making it stand out alongside your already-flavorful roasted carrots. Once it's all light and airy, spread the whipped ricotta over your roasted carrots.

