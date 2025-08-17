These 3-Chile Beef Flautas Are Perfectly Spiced

If you were looking for a reason to love Mexican food even more, let us introduce you to flautas: Rolled and deep-fried, the flute-shaped tortillas are filled with flavorful meats and piled high with fresh toppings and creamy sauces. Typically eaten as appetizers before the main course, the crunchy rolled tortillas are a savory snack meant for indulging; a meaty alternative to chips and salsa. With a few more tortillas or extra filling, flautas can also easily make for a full meal, especially when paired with chunky salsas, cheese, and crunchy veg. The best part is that they are easy to make at home, so you can enjoy the crunchy rolled appetizer without even leaving the house.

Flautas should not be confused with taquitos, which are thinner, snack-sized, and wrapped with corn tortillas. Flautas are usually filled generously and wrapped in flour tortillas, which crisp in a more airy, delicate way in the frying oil. This recipe, written with developer Michelle McGlinn, is a guide to making perfectly crispy, beef-filled flautas that are hearty enough to be eaten for dinner. The beef, which is braised in a broth of guajillo, ancho, and árbol chiles, is spicy, smoky, and rich, making it a perfect base for the crunchy tortilla and any variety of toppings. Though braising and frying take some time, the results are worthwhile — and make taco night just a little more exciting.