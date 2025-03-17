Our Super Easy Chipotle Crema Recipe Can Elevate Any Dish

Whether you are food connoisseur or not, you probably know that a good sauce can make or break the meal. Sometimes you just need that extra touch to bring your food to life, making each bite irresistible. This easy chipotle crema with spicy heat from the chipotle peppers, tanginess from the lime, and creaminess from the sour cream, is just what you need to dollop on tacos, pour over a salad, or dip into with chips for that killer finish. With only a few ingredients and about 5 minutes of your time, you'll have the most incredible and versatile sauce.

Recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "I love making my own sauces and dressing because I know exactly what goes in, plus they are so much fresher." Hahn often double the recipe and plan out a couple of recipes for the week to incorporate the sauce. "We love Mexican food in my house and even the most basic burrito gets elevated with this sauce," she adds.