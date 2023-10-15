13 Tips For The Best Homemade Salsa

One thing that your homemade salsa absolutely needs is acid. Whether it's lemon juice, vinegar, or lime juice, the addition of an acid helps to lift and brighten all of the flavors in your salsa.

Think about when you're creating a simple tomato salad: One of the main finishing ingredients after herbs like basil, parsley, or thyme is to sprinkle a bit of either red wine vinegar or balsamic vinegar. The acid helps to tame the extra virgin olive oil's fattiness while lifting the tomatoes' sweetness.

The same is true for salsa. In this case, though, it's best to steer toward acids like citrus or a less flavorful vinegar — think more white or red wine and less balsamic or apple cider. Many culinarians actually swear by plain, white vinegar in salsa, as they feel it brightens the components without becoming an overpowering ingredient in your salsa and detracting from any of the delicate vegetal flavors. If you're going the citrus route, fresh is best. Break out that fancy juicer you've never used and put it to work. In terms of quantity, you won't need much; go with about four tomatoes to one lime ratio like this recipe. The golden rule is to taste as you go.