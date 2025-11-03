These Chicken Verde Tacos Are Zesty And Simple To Make

What you have in this recipe is a pretty simple, mild, and vegetable-heavy base. It will make delicious tacos, but it is also a great jumping-off point for you to explore your culinary creativity and see what you can come up with. For starters, you may want to add a little bit more heat to the recipe. Poblanos peppers are pretty mild, and we included just one jalapeño to give it a smidge of spice. But if you are the sort that likes a bit of tingle with your tacos, feel free to turn up the heat with some extra chiles. You can add another jalapeño or two without changing things too much, but also feel free to add different types of chiles, like serranos or habaneros — in small quantities — if you want things really spicy.

You may also wish to incorporate some spices in the recipe. A touch of cumin rarely goes awry in a Mexican dish, and would certainly add a bit of aromatic complexity here. Dried oregano is another item from the list of essential Mexican ingredients, so feel free to add a sprinkle of that as well.

You should also feel free to try this recipe with different proteins. Substituting chicken breasts for the thighs is a very simple swap, but it would work equally well to sub in pork. The best cut of pork for chile verde is probably pork shoulder, so you might want to stew things a bit longer and add some additional broth if you go that route. Or just use pork loin or chops in the same way you would the chicken thighs. If you're looking for a vegetarian option, you can rarely go wrong with beans.