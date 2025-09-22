This Is The Cheese To Reach For When Making Tacos Or Quesadillas

Quesadillas are one of Mexico's greatest global exports. They're a simple and adaptable dish, beloved by latch-key kids, late night snackers, and anyone who needs a quick and satisfying melt. The form is straightforward, just a tortilla folded around cheese and heated until the inside turns melty. The tortilla can be flour or corn, thick or thin, griddled on a comal, fried until crisp, or even heated up in the microwave, if you must. The cheese must necessarily be one that melts, binding the tortilla into something more than wrapper and filling. Choose poorly and you end up with grease or rubber. Choose well and you get the stretch, pull, and richness that make a quesadilla what it is.

Tacos actually don't have cheese (except, famously, at Taco Bell) and when cheese does get added, like in quesabirria, they're considered quesadillas. In Mexico, regional quesadillas can include mushrooms, squash blossoms, or huitlacoche, but the cheese is never optional, because it's the molten glue that holds the dish together. Global interpretations of the dish have introduced myriad quesadilla variations, some of which include cheeses from Monterey Jack to cheddar. They melt well enough, they just shift the dish toward an American flavor profile. One of the great characteristics of quesadillas is their adaptability, but for a quesadilla that connects back to its roots, try queso de Oaxaca. Known as quesillo in its home state, it's a fresh, stringy cheese made precisely for quesadillas.