What Even Is Huitlacoche And Can You Safely Eat It?

Mexican cuisine encompasses a vast array of native ingredients, farming practices, and preparation methods that vary throughout the country and are deeply rooted in its history. Many of its dishes have migrated north in one way or another and become popular in the U.S., however, there are plenty of traditional recipes that remain scarce outside their regions of origin. One food that has been part of Mexican cooking for centuries but which is only just starting to gain notoriety further afield is huitlacoche, a dark fungus that grows on corn.

Native to Central Mexico, huitlacoche has been a part of the local cuisine since the Aztecs first discovered that they could cook with it. At first, they ate it out of necessity. In the 14th century, the Aztec empire was growing rapidly, and in order to grow enough crops to feed their growing population, they developed sophisticated agricultural systems that are still being used today. Nothing could stop a particular silvery-blue fungus from growing on their all-important corn crops, especially during the rainy season. Although it might have seemed like a catastrophe at first, the Aztecs soon discovered that this fungus could be treated as a valuable crop in its own right. 700 years later and huitlacoche is still served in Central Mexican cuisine, and today, you can even find it on the menus of some of the U.S.'s most exclusive restaurants.