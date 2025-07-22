8 Regional Mexican Cuisines That Define The Country's Food Culture

Mexican food is globally renowned and praised for its vibrant, intense flavor. Mexico's culinary landscape is heavily influenced by geography, tradition, and the impact of colonization. We spoke to Michelin-starred Carlos Gaytán, the chef and owner behind Tzuco, who helped us explore the origins of Mexican foods and highlight the dishes important to each culinary region. He told us, "Mexico's culinary identity is beautifully complex, shaped more by culture and ingredients than strict geography. Every region feels like a different country, each with its own traditions, flavors, and techniques."

While Mexico is a country that has undoubtedly been influenced by colonization, it retains an abundance of pre-Hispanic influences — these can be seen in the moles and corn-based dishes of the south and the open-fire grilling of the north. Family is all-important in Mexico, and there is a huge emphasis on passing down recipes. However, Gaytán says that this doesn't mean they are necessarily written down –– recipes are taught by watching mothers and grandmothers cook for the family the way their ancestors cooked before them. Gaytán goes on to say that in Mexico, "Recipes carry memory, pride, and love, and passing them down is an act of preservation and honor. Every time we make a dish from our childhood, we're reconnecting with our roots."

This tradition of sharing generational recipes is particularly important in a culture where many regional recipes are at risk of being lost. Chef Gaytán says that some traditional ingredients like amaranth, wild herbs, or endemic chiles are disappearing due to climate change, and many pre-Hispanic recipes are lost simply due to changing diets.