For Even Better Tacos Al Pastor, Amp Up The Spice Like A Pro

A Mexican favorite by way of Lebanese immigrants, tacos al pastor feature flavorful, complex marinated pork sandwiched between pineapple rings and sliced off a rotating spit. Of course, spit roasting may not be realistic for homemade tacos, so recipes like our slow cooker al pastor adapts the cooking method. A slow cooker will still create succulent and flavorful pork for tacos. However, the key to achieving the tastiest results lies in the ingredients. In an interview with Tasting Table, Marc Marrone, executive chef at Arriba Abajo stresses the importance of sticking with the traditional seasonings. "When preparing your pork, adding a good achiote and making sure the dried guajjilos are not old and totally dried out helps elevate the dish," he says.

If you've ever enjoyed tacos al pastor at your local taqueria or an authentic Mexican street taco stand, it stands out not just because it is on a spit, but because it has a bright orange crust. The culprit behind al pastor pork's orange hue is achiote, consisting of annatto, aromatics, and well-known Mexican herbs and spices like cumin, oregano, and coriander blended with citrus juices to make a paste. The nutty, slightly sweet, aromatic paste pairs perfectly with the savory pork. Dried guajillo chilies, another pastor marinade staple, are rehydrated with broth, bringing a smoky and subtle heat. That said, old guajillos are brittle, hard, and dusty with no flavor or aroma.