For Even Better Tacos Al Pastor, Amp Up The Spice Like A Pro
A Mexican favorite by way of Lebanese immigrants, tacos al pastor feature flavorful, complex marinated pork sandwiched between pineapple rings and sliced off a rotating spit. Of course, spit roasting may not be realistic for homemade tacos, so recipes like our slow cooker al pastor adapts the cooking method. A slow cooker will still create succulent and flavorful pork for tacos. However, the key to achieving the tastiest results lies in the ingredients. In an interview with Tasting Table, Marc Marrone, executive chef at Arriba Abajo stresses the importance of sticking with the traditional seasonings. "When preparing your pork, adding a good achiote and making sure the dried guajjilos are not old and totally dried out helps elevate the dish," he says.
If you've ever enjoyed tacos al pastor at your local taqueria or an authentic Mexican street taco stand, it stands out not just because it is on a spit, but because it has a bright orange crust. The culprit behind al pastor pork's orange hue is achiote, consisting of annatto, aromatics, and well-known Mexican herbs and spices like cumin, oregano, and coriander blended with citrus juices to make a paste. The nutty, slightly sweet, aromatic paste pairs perfectly with the savory pork. Dried guajillo chilies, another pastor marinade staple, are rehydrated with broth, bringing a smoky and subtle heat. That said, old guajillos are brittle, hard, and dusty with no flavor or aroma.
More tips for seasoning and cooking al pastor
While a recipe as complex as an al pastor marinade may sound daunting, the key is to divide and conquer by making each component separately. You can start by rehydrating the guajillo peppers, sauteeing them with browned onion and garlic cloves before covering with broth and a dash of vinegar heating over a low flame for 10 minutes. This will give you plenty of time to make achiote paste using our recipe. If you want to save yourself the trouble, we recommend purchasing this El Yucateco achiote paste. You can amp up the heat and smokiness even more by supplementing the guajillos with a can of chipotles in adobo.
Then, it's just a question of combining the guajillos in their broth, the achiote paste, chipotles, and canned pineapple juice in a blender. Natural pineapple juice has an enzyme that turns pork to mush in an overnight marinade, but canned pineapple products have been treated to remove said enzyme. That said, a slow cooker doesn't call for pre-marinating the meat, so you can add chunks of raw pineapple to the pork, topping it with pineapple rind to infuse the saucy pastor with sweetness. If you don't incorporate chunks of fresh pineapple into the pork marinade to cook, be sure and reserve fresh or canned chunks to serve as a garnish on your tacos along with diced onions and cilantro.