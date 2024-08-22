The Chef-Approved Method For Perfect Carne Asada Every Time

Carne asada is one of those things that is so good when done perfectly that you assume there must be some kind of secret at work. Whether in a taco or on a plate with some beans, one taste of a perfectly charred slice of tender carne asada is enough to make you swear off all the fancy porterhouses and filet mignons in the world. But isn't this just some basic cut of beef thrown on a grill? What's the magic here? There is no magic. In fact, the biggest tip for great carne asada comes down to not overthinking it. It doesn't need a long marinade, dry-aging, or any of that stuff. So to help us keep it simple Tasting Table reached out to an expert, private chef and media personality Ronaldo Linares, for his straightforward method for making perfect carne asada.

The first thing Linares recommended was to "make sure you get a high-quality steak." While options like flank steak can work for carne asada, the best option is skirt steak. To find a high-quality skirt steak, avoid the wider inside skirt and find the longer, more narrow outside skirt steak, which is the most tender cut. It's identifiable by also being thicker than an inside skirt, usually up to an inch. From there Linares says, "The preparation is easy, coat the steak with oil, season with your favorite seasoning blend, or go with the OG salt and pepper."