Our Watermelon Old Fashioned Recipe Puts A Summer Spin On A Classic Cocktail

A watermelon old fashioned is a creative take on the classic old fashioned cocktail recipe. A typical old fashioned cocktail recipe features bourbon or rye whiskey, water, bitters, and simple syrup or sugar. It's served over ice and garnished with an orange peel. Adapting this cocktail to include watermelon puts a delicious spin on a classic, and one that's perfect for summer.

Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created a recipe for a watermelon old fashioned cocktail that incorporates an actual watermelon in different ways for a fresh and delicious fruity flavor. Many recipes call for special watermelon liquors, but rather than buying something you may only use once, all you'll need for this version is a fresh watermelon. The fruit will be cubed and used to make both watermelon juice to flavor the simple syrup as well as watermelon ice cubes for the final drink. These special ice cubes give the cocktail a unique look and add more watermelon flavor as they melt. Using the watermelon this way keeps the cocktail itself clear, rather than the usual method of muddling watermelon cubes in the glass, which makes it cloudy. This special process of making watermelon ice cubes and simple syrup takes a little more time, but you'll be rewarded with a unique summer cocktail that has an unforgettably refreshing, summery flavor.