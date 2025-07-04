Our Watermelon Old Fashioned Recipe Puts A Summer Spin On A Classic Cocktail
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
A watermelon old fashioned is a creative take on the classic old fashioned cocktail recipe. A typical old fashioned cocktail recipe features bourbon or rye whiskey, water, bitters, and simple syrup or sugar. It's served over ice and garnished with an orange peel. Adapting this cocktail to include watermelon puts a delicious spin on a classic, and one that's perfect for summer.
Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created a recipe for a watermelon old fashioned cocktail that incorporates an actual watermelon in different ways for a fresh and delicious fruity flavor. Many recipes call for special watermelon liquors, but rather than buying something you may only use once, all you'll need for this version is a fresh watermelon. The fruit will be cubed and used to make both watermelon juice to flavor the simple syrup as well as watermelon ice cubes for the final drink. These special ice cubes give the cocktail a unique look and add more watermelon flavor as they melt. Using the watermelon this way keeps the cocktail itself clear, rather than the usual method of muddling watermelon cubes in the glass, which makes it cloudy. This special process of making watermelon ice cubes and simple syrup takes a little more time, but you'll be rewarded with a unique summer cocktail that has an unforgettably refreshing, summery flavor.
Gather your watermelon old fashioned ingredients
To make the two cocktails this recipe yields, you will need three cups of cubed watermelon, an amount you should be able to get from any standard-sized watermelon (with plenty leftover for snacking). The other ingredients you will need are water, granulated sugar, bourbon, and Angostura bitters, plus a couple of (optional) watermelon wedges for garnish.
Step 1: Blend the watermelon
Add the watermelon cubes to a blender or food processor and blend until pureed.
Step 2: Strain the watermelon juice
Strain the watermelon puree by pouring it through a mesh sieve to make watermelon juice, pressing it with the back of a spoon to get all the juice through.
Step 3: Measure the watermelon juice
Measure out ⅔ cup of watermelon juice for the ice cubes and 3 tablespoons for the watermelon simple syrup.
Step[ 4: Prepare the watermelon ice cubes
Make the ice cubes by combining the ⅔ cup of watermelon juice with 1 tablespoon of water. Stir well to mix.
Step 5: Freeze the ice cubes
Pour the mixture into an ice cube tray and freeze for 3 to 4 hours to make about half a tray of watermelon ice cubes.
Step 6: Make the simple syrup
Make the syrup by adding 3 tablespoons of water and the sugar to a small saucepan on medium.
Step 7: Let the syrup cool
Cook, stirring occasionally, until the sugar is completely dissolved. Remove from the heat and set aside to cool completely.
Step 8: Add the watermelon juice
Pour the reserved 3 tablespoons of watermelon juice into the cooled simple syrup. Stir well to mix and set aside.
Step 9: Mix the drinks
When ready to assemble the drinks, pour the watermelon syrup, bourbon, and bitters into a mixing glass filled with ice and stir until well chilled.
Step 10: Pour the drinks
Place 3 or 4 watermelon ice cubes each into 2 rocks glasses and strain the mixed liquid into the glasses.
Step 11: Serve the watermelon old fashioned cocktails
Garnish each glass with a small triangular slice of watermelon and serve immediately.
Pairs well with watermelon old fashioned
Watermelon Old Fashioned Drink Recipe
Fruity, slightly sweet, and super refreshing, this watermelon old fashioned drink recipe puts a summery spin on the classic cocktail.
Ingredients
- 3 cups cubed watermelon (about 1-inch cubes)
- 4 tablespoons water, divided
- 3 tablespoons granulated sugar
- 4 ounces bourbon
- 6 dashes Angostura bitters
- 2 small triangular watermelon slices, for garnish
Directions
- Add the watermelon cubes to a blender or food processor and blend until pureed.
- Strain the watermelon puree by pouring it through a mesh sieve to make watermelon juice, pressing it with the back of a spoon to get all the juice through.
- Measure out ⅔ cup of watermelon juice for the ice cubes and 3 tablespoons for the watermelon simple syrup.
- Make the ice cubes by combining the ⅔ cup of watermelon juice with 1 tablespoon of water. Stir well to mix.
- Pour the mixture into an ice cube tray and freeze for 3 to 4 hours to make about half a tray of watermelon ice cubes.
- Make the syrup by adding 3 tablespoons of water and the sugar to a small saucepan on medium.
- Cook, stirring occasionally, until the sugar is completely dissolved. Remove from the heat and set aside to cool completely.
- Pour the reserved 3 tablespoons of watermelon juice into the cooled simple syrup. Stir well to mix and set aside.
- When ready to assemble the drinks, pour the watermelon syrup, bourbon, and bitters into a mixing glass filled with ice and stir until well chilled.
- Place 3 or 4 watermelon ice cubes each into 2 rocks glasses and strain the mixed liquid into the glasses.
- Garnish each glass with a small triangular slice of watermelon and serve immediately.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|373
|Total Fat
|0.8 g
|Saturated Fat
|0.1 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|0.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|57.8 g
|Dietary Fiber
|2.1 g
|Total Sugars
|50.8 g
|Sodium
|6.6 mg
|Protein
|3.2 g
What is a cocktail mixing glass and do I really need one to make these drinks?
Whether you're purchasing equipment for a home bar or simply following a recipe that calls for a mixing glass, you may wonder whether this item is actually necessary. A cocktail mixing glass is a large, wide glass with a spout that can accommodate various ingredients and ice. The glass is meant for drinks that are stirred, not shaken. As the ingredients are stirred with ice, they chill without the added agitation of using a shaker.
The benefits of a cocktail mixing glass include a sturdy, heavier construction for heavy use. This helps prevent it from tipping over. Thicker glass also keeps the heat from your hands from warming up the drink. The large capacity makes it easier to stir the ingredients of more than one cocktail at a time, plus ice, so it saves time when making more than one drink. It also gives your set up a more professional look and feel.
That said, a special mixing glass isn't strictly necessary. While it's nice to have, you can easily make do without one. Depending on how many drinks you want to mix at a time, you can use a pint glass, a mason jar, a large measuring cup, or a pitcher. The last two options have the benefit of a spout for easier pouring and to keep spills to a minimum.
What are some unique ways to customize simple syrup?
Simple syrup is a mixing staple both at bars and when making drinks at home. When granulated sugar is heated with water in a 1:1 ratio, the sugar dissolves and stays dissolved, creating a simple syrup that's ideal for drinks because the sugar won't fall to the bottom of the glass. Cocktails have such a variety of flavors, and as it turns out, simple syrup can take on a variety of flavors, too.
Infusing simple syrup with herbs is an easy way to impart a lovely herbal flavor to your simple syrup without much work. Steep sprigs or leaves of fresh herbs like mint, basil, rosemary, or lemon verbena in the warm syrup. Add the herbs when you take the pot off the heat, cover, let it sit for 15 minutes, and then strain the syrup. You can use fresh or dried lavender, chamomile, or rose petals as well for floral notes.
Some ingredients aren't as delicate as herbs, so after the sugar is fully dissolved, add these ingredients and lower the heat to a simmer for about 10 minutes. Then strain and let the syrup cool. Choices include fruits like raspberries, blackberries, blueberries, peaches, pears, cherries, apples, and even citrus peels. Fresh ginger root or chili peppers work for a kick, and other spices like cinnamon, cloves, black pepper, and allspice are all packed with flavor that can complement various cocktails.