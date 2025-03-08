The Romantic Twist To Upgrade Any Old Fashioned

Cocktail aficionado or not, it's likely you've heard of the old fashioned, widely considered one of the oldest documented American cocktails. An old fashioned is a simple cocktail easy to perfect; at its core, it's just bourbon, sugar, and bitters, gently stirred around a large ice cube. The straightforward base is easy to riff on, the bourbon an easy pairing for almost any syrup, bitter, or garnish. It doesn't stop there, though — the bourbon can be swapped for other spirits, too. Some bartenders insist on a strong, spicy rye, while others suggest something a little less common: brandy.

If you live in Wisconsin, you might not consider brandy an unusual spirit for an old fashioned at all, being that the state's official cocktail is made with the sweet brown liquor. Recipe developer Michelle McGlinn is no stranger to the Wisconsin old fashioned, having lived in the state for several years enjoying the sweet, fizzy (yes, fizzy) taste of the state's old fashioned riff. Her chocolate-covered cherry brandy old fashioned recipe is inspired by the Wisconsin old fashioned, a muddled amalgamation of cherries, oranges, and sugar under a generous helping of brandy and Sprite. Instead of muddling the fruits, McGlinn makes the cherries into a lusciously sweet syrup that blends smoothly into the brandy and chocolate bitters and complements the caramel flavor of the orange brûlée. The result is a decadent cocktail meant to be enjoyed after dinner when you have just a little bit of room left for a chocolatey liquid dessert.