10 Brandies A Bartender Recommends For A Beginner's Palate

Out of the myriad liquors that it's possible to become familiar with, in some ways, brandy is one of the trickiest. This has nothing to do with its flavor — if anything, it's one of the more approachable spirits from a taste perspective. Rather, it's due to the fact that the term "brandy" encompasses a wide range of styles, so it can be harder to find the right entry point as a newcomer.

The simplest description of brandy is that it's distilled wine. However, wine is also a broad term, and although many brandies are made with grapes, it technically covers any alcoholic beverage made by fermenting fruit. Additionally, while a brandy will typically showcase the flavors of the fruit used to make it, factors such as how the spirit is aged will also have a huge impact on the final product. This is why, despite a lengthy career as an international bartender, it took me a longer time to become acquainted with the world of brandy than it did with whiskey or rum.

Below, I've laid out a selection of brandies that I've found are excellent choices if you're looking to delve into brandy and aren't quite sure where to start. These are approachable bottles that demonstrate flavors that are typical of certain styles and are versatile enough to be enjoyed neat or mixed with other ingredients.