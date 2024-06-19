We Asked An Expert: This Is The Best Way To Drink Cognac

Just as Champagne is a type of wine named for the region that produces its grapes, Cognac is also a French spirit associated with its namesake region. Following a strict set of guidelines on ingredients, distillation, and aging, Cognac is held to a higher standard than many other brandies. If you want to gain a full appreciation of this complex and elegant spirit, then you should know the best way to drink it. Tasting Table consulted Katie Stryjewski, a cocktail blogger and author of "Cocktails, Mocktails and Garnishes from the Garden" on how to savor Cognac.

Stryjewski says that the best way to drink Cognac is the traditional way: neat. By sipping Cognac "at room temperature, undiluted, served in a tulip-shaped glass," you get the clearest taste of its many flavor notes. According to Stryjewski, "This is a great way to concentrate the aromas and highlight all of the subtle flavors."

We asked her what she thought about pouring Cognac over ice, and she argued that lower temperatures and the melting of ice will "mask its more delicate flavors." For the same reason, Stryjewski also advises against diluting a pour of Cognac with water even though it's a common practice in serving spirits like whisky.