Pisco Punch Was Once A San Francisco Icon

Pisco is a South American brandy — made in Chile and Peru, to be precise — and while you can absolutely enjoy it on its own, the most popular way to drink it is in a pisco sour. One of the accepted origin stories (since many cocktails have slightly muddled histories) of the pisco sour is that an American bartender moved to Lima, Peru, in the early 20th century because the country was having a mining boom. This bartender opened a saloon to cater to workers, and when he didn't have enough whiskey on hand to churn out whiskey sours, he swapped in pisco.

However, there's a lesser-known pisco cocktail predating the pisco sour that deserves some of the spotlight, and coincidentally, it was also born out of a bit of an industry boom. Pisco punch is a quintessential San Francisco drink because of its connection to the Gold Rush. Prospectors in search of gold were moving to the area in steady streams in the mid-1800s, and even as the rush faded, these prospectors settled in San Francisco where other businesses were then growing. They often looked to spend their new riches in the town's acclaimed bars. By the 1880s, one bar called the Bank Exchange and Billiard Saloon stood out as a place to imbibe and be seen, attracting names like author Rudyard Kipling. This is where the instant smash hit of pisco punch — made with already popular pisco brought up in steady streams from Peru — was born.