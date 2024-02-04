The 3 Types Of Grapes You Can Find In A Bottle Of Cognac

Sipping a snifter of cognac after a meal is a decidedly decadent activity, encouraging us to slow down, savor a special occasion, and set aside day-to-day worries. But what's actually in that glass? Cognac is a special spirit, distilled from grapes and made only within the confines of the designated region in southwestern France. Like many French wine appellations, cognac restricts the grape varieties that can be used to produce the elegant spirit.

Cognac is made exclusively from white grapes, specifically grapes that are relatively low in sugar and high in acidity. While six grape varieties are legally permissible for use in cognac, three varieties account for nearly all cognac production. Chief among them is Ugni Blanc (also called Trebbiano Toscana in Italy), followed by Colombard and Folle Blanche. Ugni Blanc is the hero of Cognac; it accounts for roughly 95% of the total grape production in the region. Colombard and Folle Blanche were far more widely planted in the region historically, but Ugni Blanc is easy to grow and is also less susceptible to diseases that can affect yields from less hardy grape varieties.