The French Connection Cocktail Only Mixes 2 Simple Ingredients

Those of us who aspire to make delicious, sophisticated cocktails at home have likely encountered some pitfalls, such as trying to track down obscure, expensive ingredients, only to have those bottles languish on the shelf after appearing in just a single cocktail. Fortunately, the French Connection isn't one of those recipes.

Not only does the French Connection consist of a mere two ingredients — cognac and amaretto — but the technique is also absolutely foolproof, with no fancy bartender tricks required. While you can customize the proportions of the French Connection to suit your preferences, Liquor.com recommends adding 1.5 ounces of cognac and 1 ounce of amaretto to a rocks glass with ice, then stirring to combine. The resulting cocktail is boozy, complex, and ideal for after dinner. The fruity, oak-aged nuances of cognac, paired with the nutty almond-infused cordial, deliver a satisfying richness and classic cocktail elegance that's swanky enough for a dinner party and simple enough to prepare for any random weeknight. But there's an additional benefit to the French Connection beyond its short ingredient list and simple technique.