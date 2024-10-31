We Asked A Mixologist: Here's Exactly How To Make A Perfect Old Fashioned Every Time

The old fashioned is so revered by bartenders that it's often the first cocktail they work to master. What appears to be a simple drink of bourbon, sugar, and versatile Angostura bitters is actually an artfully complex drink dependent on the right ingredients and the method of mixing them. Tasting Table talked to Molly Horn, Chief Mixologist and Spirits Educator at Total Wine & More about the secrets of making the perfect old fashioned.

Horn is against using simple syrup, as many recipes for an old fashioned do, and prefers to muddle a sugar cube directly into the drink instead. "Start with the sugar cube in your mixing glass, and add the few dashes of bitters you plan to use directly onto the sugar cube," she told us. "This will help break it down a little and make it easier to dissolve and integrate into the drink." Using a cocktail muddler, the sugar cube and Angostura bitters should be mixed into a paste before adding the bourbon or rye, either of which is the spirit used for the cocktail.

Once the sugar and bitters have been fully incorporated, Horn says to, "add your spirit and then your ice, and stir until the outside of the mixing glass is cold to the touch." She offers another pro tip, which is to completely fill your glass with ice beforehand as "this will actually prevent the ice from melting too much into the drink, which risks over-dilution before reaching the optimal temperature."

