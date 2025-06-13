Our Sesame-Crusted Fish Tacos Are Bright With A Spicy Crunch

In our sesame-crusted fish tacos with spicy cabbage slaw recipe, we bring together beloved Mexican tacos with traditional Asian ingredients for a fusion dish that's spicy, tangy, and full of savory flavor. According to Ksenia Prints from At the Immigrant's Table, the highlight of this dish is the salmon itself, which is coated in a unique seed and spice mixture and is then cooked on skewers on a hot coal pan or a grill. The sesame seeds are mixed with crushed Sichuan peppercorns, which provide the tender fish with a satisfying crunch and a piquant flavor that leaves the tongue tingling. "This combination creates a complex flavor profile that plays against the zest and crunch of the slaw and the buttery avocado," she says.

While there is no shortage of ways to cook your salmon, we recommend you give these tacos a try for an ideal easy weeknight meal that feels elevated without being fussy. It will break you out of the pan-seared fish rut and, who knows? Maybe you'll start grilling all your fish on skewers from now on.