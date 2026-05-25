Leave A Pub Immediately If You Spot This Major Red Flag

At the end of a long day, nothing calls your name quite like an ice-cold beer at the pub. If you're a regular at your neighborhood joint, you likely frequent it for the cozy atmosphere, the familiar faces behind or in front of the counter, and the frothy options on tap. But on the rare chance you venture to a new establishment, beware of major red flags that indicate a bad pub, signaling you to hightail it out of there ASAP. Otherwise, you're bound to have a lackluster time.

According to Brian Julsen, general manager of The Corner Bar in Boulder, Colorado, a messy bar is the biggest red flag a pub could have. "I tell my staff that a clean bar is practically invisible, but a messy one will demand attention immediately," he told Tasting Table. By keeping things tidy, you let customers know they're the real deal. For example: "Doing the simple things, like facing the labels on your bottles, shows you can probably do the hard things, too," said Julsen.

"Doing the simple things, like facing the labels on your bottles, shows you probably do the hard things too," Julsen added. When he witnesses this behavior, he becomes uninterested in trying the bar's homemade syrups or any other items. It's definitely a shady bar practice that should be on your radar.