9 Red Flags That Indicate A Bad Pub

There's nothing quite like a cold pint or a crisp glass of rosé at a well-run pub. These places are more than just watering holes –– unlike a bar, which has a heavier focus on high-end drinks and sleek, lifestyle-oriented venues, a pub is a community hub. Sure, you can order a bottle of wine in both places, but a pub is where old friends catch up and strangers become regulars. A good pub should feel like a second home ­­–– welcoming, relaxed, but with a better stocked fridge. And a pub usually serves food, whereas many bars focus purely on drinks. But what happens when a once-great pub takes a turn for the worse? And more importantly, how can you tell a pub's gone bad before you've already ordered your drink? If there are visible signs of neglect or uncleanliness, then have no doubt that if you scratch the surface, the reality will be worse in the areas not accessible to the public.

If a management team is struggling, this will impact every element of their business. A lack of cash flow often accounts for neglect, but it may also indicate outdated stock, inadequate security, and insufficient wages for staff, all of which can contribute to an unwelcome atmosphere and a bad food and drink experience for you.

To help us pinpoint what red flags to look out for when choosing a pub, we asked Lindsay Shelton, general manager at Montauk, in California, for some insight. We questioned whether cheap food and drink are ever good, whether long waiting times are always bad, and what indicates a poorly run staff.