Why You Should Never Order A Draft Beer At A Bar You Don't Already Trust

Look, while we all like our beers differently, there's one thing that we're certain everyone would agree with: freshly-pumped draft beer tastes better than the bottled version. But have you ever had those moments when you visit a brand new beer bar and pull a pint from the tap only to feel like it doesn't taste right? The good news is that it's likely not your taste buds tricking you, and the bad news is that you might've been drinking from a dirty draft line.

Beer dispensers, if they aren't maintained properly, can become horribly dirty. We're talking about infestations of fruit flies deep within the machine and smelly, flavor-destroying gunk clogging up the tubing that pumps the beer from the reservoir to your cup. This gunk is composed of bacteria and yeast, which will ferment the leftover beer inside the tubing, causing it to turn sour and sometimes even leading to food poisoning. When you pull a pint through the dirty line, your drink mixes with the fermented byproduct and ends up tasting like vinegar.

Sometimes, these bacteria and yeast colonies produce diacetyl — the same compound that gives movie popcorn its buttery flavor and slick texture. But in a beer, it just ends up making it taste strange, like it's been put together in a lab. Respectable beer bars will have their beer taps cleaned by specialists once every two weeks. Unfortunately, not every bar is so diligent, which is why you might want to start with a bottle first before you get to ordering a craft beer from the tap.

