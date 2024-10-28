Why You Should Never Order A Draft Beer At A Bar You Don't Already Trust
Look, while we all like our beers differently, there's one thing that we're certain everyone would agree with: freshly-pumped draft beer tastes better than the bottled version. But have you ever had those moments when you visit a brand new beer bar and pull a pint from the tap only to feel like it doesn't taste right? The good news is that it's likely not your taste buds tricking you, and the bad news is that you might've been drinking from a dirty draft line.
Beer dispensers, if they aren't maintained properly, can become horribly dirty. We're talking about infestations of fruit flies deep within the machine and smelly, flavor-destroying gunk clogging up the tubing that pumps the beer from the reservoir to your cup. This gunk is composed of bacteria and yeast, which will ferment the leftover beer inside the tubing, causing it to turn sour and sometimes even leading to food poisoning. When you pull a pint through the dirty line, your drink mixes with the fermented byproduct and ends up tasting like vinegar.
Sometimes, these bacteria and yeast colonies produce diacetyl — the same compound that gives movie popcorn its buttery flavor and slick texture. But in a beer, it just ends up making it taste strange, like it's been put together in a lab. Respectable beer bars will have their beer taps cleaned by specialists once every two weeks. Unfortunately, not every bar is so diligent, which is why you might want to start with a bottle first before you get to ordering a craft beer from the tap.
How to tell if your pint came from a dirty draft line
While the most obvious beer tap red flag is a sour taste and an unpleasant sock-like aroma, there are ways to spot trouble before that disappointing first sip. If the beer comes out with a thin head that dissipates immediately and also has a flat taste without much fizz at all, then the lines definitely haven't been cleaned in a while. Want to play detective before ordering? Take a peek at the faucets where the beer pours out. They should be clean and shiny, free from any buildup or residue. If you see any mold or, worse, crusty gunk collecting around the faucet, that's a sign to drop everything and leave immediately (or just stick with bottles).
The most reliable way to ensure that you're getting a quality pour is to simply ask about the bar's maintenance routine. While you might not be able to inspect the whole draft system, especially in larger bars with complex setups, you can always ask the bartender when the lines were last cleaned. Something like "When was the last time your draft line was cleaned?" to the manager is usually enough to gauge the situation. After all, you're the one paying here, so if having to ask a couple of tough questions is what it takes for you feel comfortable enough to kick back for an enjoyable beer-tasting session, then don't be shy and ask away!