The Cocktail You Should Never Order At A Busy Bar

You know the old adage "There's a time and a place for everything?" Well, a crowded bar is not the place to order a Ramos Gin Fizz. In fact, this cocktail is nearly universally agreed upon as being the most labor-intensive beverage in the modern bartender's recipe book. That foamy, meringue-like head may be iconic, but it's the product of an arduous method. The Ramos Gin Fizz is all about well-balanced flavors and textures. The drink is a dimensional combination of Old Tom gin, lemon and lime juice, simple syrup, egg whites, heavy cream, orange blossom water, and club soda. The rich, heavy cream marries cloud-like, frothy egg whites, which are softened by floral orange flower water, and completed with a final hit of club soda for a fizzy sparkle.

The drink's signature stiff egg white peak — with structural thickness that can physically stand above the rim of the glass — can only be achieved by vigorous whip shaking, and it takes somewhere between 30 to 45 seconds per drink to do it. Even a beginner bartender can slam together a highball, crack open a beer, and pour a shot within the span of roughly 30 seconds. When a person orders a two-minute Ramos Gin Fizz, their order has just taken as much time to complete as the orders of all three people in line behind them combined — and now your server's arm is wicked tired, to boot. Here's hoping the next person in line doesn't want a margarita!