Irish Vs English Pubs: Is There A Difference?

Just as we explored why the dive bar is so difficult to define, trying to capture what makes a pub is no small feat. The matter is even more complicated when peering through the microscope of cultural idiosyncrasies — step into either or both, and barflies will recognize immediately that Irish and English pubs are not at all the same thing. So what exactly makes them unique and different? (This writer is a career pub-goer, first-time pub-definer!)

Pubs are all about a low-key atmosphere of warmth and welcome. These are the places where dark, cozy, polished wood interiors house a sub-current of local flair and hometown pride. Unlike "cool" dives, "warm" pubs are friendly enough for well-known barflies and total newcomers alike to grab a stool and strike up a cheerful conversation. The typically informal relationships between bar owners and regular patrons adds a level of camaraderie and intimacy, strengthening community culture overall beyond the walls of the pub. Inside, the menu centers around affordable draft lagers served in mass quantities (don't order a cocktail). So what exactly is the difference between these establishments with their nuanced cultural influences?

In general, Irish pubs feature a wide array of Irish stouts, lagers, and whiskeys, are more family-oriented as an accessible community gathering place, serve limited food menus, and commonly house live music performances. Comparatively, English pubs tend to serve wider food menus, a global array of beers, and place a heavier emphasis on sports.