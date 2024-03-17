16 Most Distinctive Pubs In London, According To A Local

Since the year 2000, hundreds of pubs across the city have closed their doors for good. Property developers, home drinking, and COVID-19 have all made their mark on the Great British Pub, but if the Great Fire of London and the Blitz taught us anything, it is that London's thirst for beer, wine, and spirits can't be defeated that easily.

While London's pub landscape is still thriving, this does mean it's busy enough for locals and tourists to make a wrong turn; to step inside cliches, chain bars, and cynical rip-off joints. This isn't acceptable, especially in a city where a pint can easily cost £7 ($8.86). Instead of choosing the first pub you see, we've identified some of the most distinctive pubs in London to bookmark for your next visit.

As a local and member of Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) — a lobby group that preserves British beer and British pubs — I've selected these pubs according to five main criteria: history, design, service, food, and beer. I've visited most of them, and included the rest based on enduring legacies and buzzing reputations. You may have to save your pennies ─ frugality is hard to come by in the English capital ─ but you'll get your money's worth in other ways.