What You Should Know Before Ordering Wine At A Dive Bar

They may be nearly pitch black inside at all hours, suffer decades worth of wear and tear that's never really patched up by anything more than some tape, and only serve food that's coming from one of two places: the microwave or the fryer. But damn if those aren't the hallmarks of a proper dive bar. They may be difficult to define, but you definitely know a dive bar when you see it. Any regular knows that you should be ordering a simple classic combo like gin and tonic or a cheap tallboy with a shot.

But what about the never-veer-from-wine drinkers? Well, sorry to break it to you, but you should probably just steer clear of dives. However, if you find yourself in one and need to request a glass of wine, keep in mind that your options will be limited. "If you order wine at a dive bar, you can't be picky with what you are getting," Saeed "HAWK" House, owner of and bartender at Cocktails By Hawk LLC, tells Tasting Table. "Oftentimes there's one red and one white option. Just be happy with what they give you or order something else."