What You Should Know Before Ordering Wine At A Dive Bar
They may be nearly pitch black inside at all hours, suffer decades worth of wear and tear that's never really patched up by anything more than some tape, and only serve food that's coming from one of two places: the microwave or the fryer. But damn if those aren't the hallmarks of a proper dive bar. They may be difficult to define, but you definitely know a dive bar when you see it. Any regular knows that you should be ordering a simple classic combo like gin and tonic or a cheap tallboy with a shot.
But what about the never-veer-from-wine drinkers? Well, sorry to break it to you, but you should probably just steer clear of dives. However, if you find yourself in one and need to request a glass of wine, keep in mind that your options will be limited. "If you order wine at a dive bar, you can't be picky with what you are getting," Saeed "HAWK" House, owner of and bartender at Cocktails By Hawk LLC, tells Tasting Table. "Oftentimes there's one red and one white option. Just be happy with what they give you or order something else."
Storage and oxidation issues
It should not come as a surprise that, no, dive bars are not equipped with a wine cellar stocked with a library of vintage bottles. In a typical shoebox-sized joint, there's pretty much only room for a speed rail and a small variety of canned domestic beer — though in cities where the craft brewing industry is beloved, expect to find several handles pouring everything from crisp Pilsners to dank IPAs.
If a dive does happen to have space to carry a wine or two, keep in mind that they are probably not stored in a high-quality environment once opened. If left to sit uncorked long enough, the product will oxidize, which is safe to drink but it's about as enjoyable to consume as a soda that's long gone flat — the flavors and aromas will have faded.
Those who can break away from wine for one night when out at a dive definitely should. We've compiled a list of the 13 best drinks to order at a dive bar — primarily simple one- or two-ingredient pours like vodka soda, rum and Coke, or bourbon. And beer is another go-to option; If you see craft on tap and there are multiple handles, that's a likely indicator that the owner and staff take pride in their selection and know how to clean keg lines. Still feeling headstrong about getting a glass of pinot noir? You probably already know a place. Go there instead and spare the hard-working dive bartender.