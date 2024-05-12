10 Red Flags At A Bar That Bartenders Say Should Have You Running Out The Door

A night out at a swanky cocktail lounge or neighborhood dive bar can be tons of fun. But not all bars are created equal; even the most popular establishments with the longest lines can turn out to, unfortunately, be massively overhyped.

So, how are you supposed to know which establishments are likely to serve a great cocktail and which bars you should stay away from? After all, cool decor and a lot of online exposure may not translate to great-tasting drinks.

To help you figure it out, we decided to speak to some experienced bartenders working in LA and get their take on things. In addition, we looked into what cocktail aficionados had to say online in various forums, poured through other articles covering proper bar service and etiquette, and referenced a ton of personal experience in bars all over the East and West Coast of the U.S. Using all these sources together, here are 10 red flags at a bar that should have you running out the door instead of grabbing a seat.