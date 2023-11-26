11 Tips For Pouring Beer Like A Pro

Despite how common draft beer is, it's incredible how many establishments still struggle to get the basics right. Not only does the way a beer is poured have a huge impact on the final drinking experience, but it can also affect a bar's profitability, increasing revenue through more sales or reducing it via wastage.

Most major brewers even send employees to bars to train their staff, as it's the only way for them to guarantee the beer tastes like it should once it's left the brewery in a keg. I know this because testing and coaching bar staff were part of my responsibilities as an on-trade sales representative for Heineken. The brewery invested a huge amount of resources into training us in the science of beer and the perfect pour. Years later, I found myself managing a 24-tap brewpub for BrewDog, and had to become intimately familiar with running and troubleshooting draft beer systems while maintaining pouring standards throughout the staff.

Over the years, I've heard and followed just as much bad advice as I have good, combining the wisdom of master brewers with sheer trial-and-error to learn how to pour every style of beer as efficiently as possible ─ while maintaining the highest level of quality. These tips cover the most crucial aspects of pouring the perfect beer, and although there's no replacement for experience, the steps below are a solid foundation for learning to pour like a pro.