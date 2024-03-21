The Pros And Cons Of Splurging On A Professional Bartender For Your Event, According To A Wedding Caterer

To hire a professional bartender or do it yourself, that is the question ... one that I, as a former wedding and wine-tasting caterer, can answer many times over. During my time in professional event services, I bore witness to a whole lot of libation-related shenanigans; I saw professional bartenders and amateurs alike, and even open bars offering unfettered access to alcoholic beverages. And though each event any given person hosts is bound to be wholly unique and entirely different, I've noticed that one of the most important factors for determining the success of a soirée is the staff behind the bar.

While a wide-open bar can invite a certain degree of informal chaos to an event, having a professional bartender can absolutely make or break the vibes, ambiance, and mood of a venue. Whether it's keeping the alcohol content at optimal levels for enjoyment or being able to make that obscure drink from a social media phase seven years ago, bartenders offer incredibly invaluable services.

But, naturally, where there are pros, there are usually cons, and hiring a professional bartender is no exception — especially when it comes to weighing the cost versus profit of bringing a professional bartender on for your event. Hopefully, this list of the possible pros and cons of splurging on a professional bartender, based on my half-decade of experience working in the wine-tasting and wedding catering industry, can help make your event planning path that much clearer.