Should You Ask A Bartender For The Best Drink They Can Make?

Have you ever found yourself at a bar, stumped about what to order? This is not an uncommon dilemma. One tempting option for you is to ask the bartender for the best drink they can concoct. But should you ask this question? To explore this, Tasting Table sat down with an expert, Lex Madden, the bar manager at Point Easy in Denver.

Madden sees such a question as a sign of trust and adventure from a patron. "I love being asked what drinks I'm best at making! For me, it indicates that I have a patron who is both relatively experienced and fairly adventurous," she says. While one may think this gives the bartender a chance to craft a popular or easy drink, it's not always the case. It's more of an opportunity for you to experience a bartender's creativity and expertise. "Bartenders who truly love their craft will never default to the easiest drink they can think of; rather, this is an opportunity to really wow someone by sharing a cocktail they love," Madden explains. But before you ask the next bartender to make their best drink, note there's one thing to be aware of.