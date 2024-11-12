Here's How The World's Oldest Drinking Game Was Played

When all we see are immaculate statues and impressive ruins, it's easy to forget that the Ancient Greeks actually knew how to throw a party. Far from stuffy and stiff-upper-lipped, celebrations were an integral aspect of Greek culture. There was a packed calendar of god- and goddess-related festivities, and that's without factoring in personal events like birthdays. Ancient Greek parties would have ranged from public affairs to intimate functions like symposia.

It was common for symposia to involve hetairai, women mostly hired for musical entertainment, and a feast. Food was basic; olives and cheese were commonplace, yet salted fish or seafood was more luxurious. There were early variations of meals like souvlaki, though, which is incidentally one of the Greek dishes you need to try at least once. In the rowdiest of gatherings, the food would give way to a number of toasts to the gods and a subsequent drinking party. Guests would share philosophical thoughts and interpretations, often donning garlands. And, eventually, this could give way to games like kottabos. It doesn't sound too different from modern after-parties, does it?