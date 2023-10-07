Tavern Vs Bar: What's The Difference?

From pubs to dives to taverns to watering holes, the "bar" is a sacred institution of many names. Whatever you call yours, drinking establishments are deeply personal to their fans. The Stonewall riots came out of bars, and the hit television show "Cheers" is all about people hanging out at their favorite local spot. Considering the barstool is the great unifier (doctors, lawyers, and shoe-shiners all sit at the same seat), differentiating a "tavern" from a "bar" might pose a challenging task. It's like how all squares are rectangles, but not all rectangles are squares — a tavern is a bar, but a bar isn't necessarily a tavern.

Perhaps the most obvious difference between bars and taverns is their offerings. Taverns almost always serve food, while bars can serve food but also might only serve drinks. Whereas bars can serve liquor, beer, bitters, or any other spirits (some bars just serve mocktails), taverns tend to focus on tapped beers. Still, as any seasoned barfly knows and would be glad to tell you, the differences between a tavern and a bar are far more numerous and nuanced than the menu alone. A $20 cocktail spot with a dress code is technically a bar, but so is the place with graffitied bathrooms and bras hanging from the ceiling — and so is Buffalo Wild Wings. To glean a technical definition of "tavern," a glimpse backward in history can be useful.