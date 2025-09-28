10 Shady Bar Practices That Should Be On Your Radar

A bar can be the perfect spot to wind down with some drinks after work or meet up with friends on the weekend. When bars are great, they can make for the perfect third space to congregate or to simply be out on your own, safely. Unfortunately, when alcohol is in the mix, there have to be certain safety measures in place to keep everyone secure. You don't want people losing complete control over their actions and potentially harming others, and it's often up to the bar staff to keep their eyes on things. As a trained mixologist and someone who has bartending experience, I've witnessed a lot of shady behavior from customers. It's something that's expected at bars to a certain degree. The real problem is if the shady practices are coming from the bar management themselves.

In my experience, the work culture in a bar tends to be slightly more relaxed than that of a restaurant, where food safety and service are of the utmost importance. However, that doesn't mean that there shouldn't be strict rules about appropriate behavior and limits. As a customer, you want to have a tipple, with the trust that the bartenders have the customers' interests at heart. Keep your eye out for these shady bar practices before you let go and have fun.