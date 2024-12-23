Popular Cocktails To Never Order At A Dive Bar

Who doesn't love a good 'ol crusty dive bar? No better venue exists for local charm and people-watching, deplorable toilet facilities, and everyone inside knowing your name. You see your fellow regular patrons in various states of impairment, drifting somewhere between the horizontal and vertical, and bartenders with names like Bob, Mike, or Deb, who seemingly just live there. There is an ever-present crowd of smokers swaying outside, many of whom wear faces that seem to contemplate the meaning of life with each successive drag.

Traditionally known for quick pours, beers, and basic shooters, the term "dive bar" today seems to apply more broadly to quirky, neighborhood hole-in-the-wall-type places, some of which offer creative drinks that will surprise you. But most dives will likely stick to what they do best, which probably isn't cocktails.

Having put in my time as a bartender at various types of joints over the years, I feel pretty comfortable dishing out some rules of thumb for these charming yet colorful staples of the service industry. For the most basic of dives, a good rule of thumb is "nothing shaken, nothing stirred." (That being said, every bar and every bartender is different.) Here are some of the drinks you should stay away from when visiting an establishment that borders on the dive end of the spectrum.

