The Origin Of The Manhattan Cocktail Dates Back Longer Than You May Expect

A classic Manhattan cocktail offers smooth, dry sips that can pack a wallop with only a few ingredients. Made with rye whiskey (which can hold its own against the other ingredients), dry vermouth, and a few quick dashes of Angostura bitters, even the novice bartender among us can garnish one of these beauties with an orange peel and feel proud. Yet though these ruby-red cocktails are well known, their history is less so. The creation of this classic recipe can be traced back to the 1860s.

Though various accounts of how exactly the drink came to be have swirled among bartending circles (some of the more outlandish tales involving a colonel and Winston Churchill's mother), William Mulhall, a bartender at New York Hoffman's House in the 1880s, attributed the cocktail's origins to another bartender named George Black, who served drinks at a bar named the Manhattan Inn (which earned the drink its now-iconic name). This declaration has been supported by public records listing Black as a bar owner in Manhattan during the reported time. Mulhall himself held a significant role at a reputable establishment, lending further credit to his claim.