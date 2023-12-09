Add A Tart Kick To Sweet Cocktails With The Help Of Luxardo Cherries

Luxardo maraschino cherries are nothing like the super-sweet, candy-apple red maraschinos we typically encounter. For one thing, they look very different: small, stemless, and so dark in color that they almost appear to be black. And there's a crispness to their bite, reminiscent of fresh fruit, that makes for an entirely different experience eating them than we get with the standard maraschinos. But it's the Luxardo's rich and complex flavor profile — tart and tangy, nuanced with sweetness from the thick sugar-and-juice syrup they're preserved in — that makes these cherries stand out. Made from the sour red Marasco cherry, a cultivated variety of the more common sour Morello cherry, this is a refined candied cherry for adult appetites.

The tart, fresh taste of a Luxardo cherry will add a pleasant kick to sweet cocktails, balancing out the flavor profile. There's nothing inherently wrong with enjoying a sweet drink, but if the sweetness is too prominent, it will overpower the more subtle flavors in the cocktail. A Luxardo cherry garnish, or swapping in the cherry juice for simple syrup in sweet drinks such as the piña colada, can add just the right note of complexity and brightness to your drinks, and tip the balance toward a fully rounded-out flavor.