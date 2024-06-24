15 Cocktails That Were Invented In America

The Manhattan might well be known as the first modern cocktail in America. It had its premier written mention in the "New York Letter" column of The Olean Democrat in September 1882. Two years later, three different versions of a recipe for a Manhattan cocktail were published in three different books: George Winter's "How to Mix Drinks," J.W. Gibson's "Scientific Bar-Keeping," and O.H. Byron's "The Modern Bartenders' Guide."

It was originally thought that the Manhattan was made to celebrate the gubernatorial campaign of Samuel Jones Tilden at the Manhattan Club, as well as to impress Lady Randolph Churchill — the mother of Winston Churchill. It has since been debunked that it was made for Lady Churchill that evening, but it is still possible that the Manhattan Club is where it originated.

Another story is that a New York bartender, John Black, named it after his own bar, the Manhattan Inn, which he ran in the 1860s and 70s. This story comes from an excerpt in 1923's "Valentine's Manual of New York" which mentions the Manhattan cocktail was invented by a man named Black who owned a bar in Lower Manhattan. Regardless of whether it was the Manhattan Club or Manhattan Inn, the classic Manhattan recipe — whisky, vermouth, Angostura bitters, and cherries — is one of the most beloved cocktails in the U.S.