Ernest Hemingway's Favorite Cocktail Was Not What We Expected

It can be hard to pin down Ernest Hemingway's favorite cocktail, because the list of his preferred drinks is as long as the list of books and stories he published — but there are usually a few that come to mind. Hemingway's stories and letters are filled with detailed descriptions of his favorite bars and drinks, which shifted across his life. He would down Martinis with abandon at Harry's Bar in Venice, or enjoy an Americano elsewhere in Italy, but when most people think about Hemingway's cocktail proclivities, they think about his days in the Caribbean and Key West.

These were the times of Daiquiris at the Floridita and, if the stories are to be believed, Mojitos at La Bodeguita del Medio in Havana, Cuba. But it turns out that a famous note from the author mentioning those Mojitos was actually a forgery, and there isn't any evidence Hemingway downed Mojitos at all. Instead, in his later life, he seemed to prefer a similar cocktail called Gregorio's Rx.

Gregorio's Rx got its moniker from the skipper on Hemingway's fishing boat, Pilar, named Gregorio Fuentes. He reportedly created the drink as a little remedy for when Hemingway wasn't feeling well. Like a Mojito, it does use a base of rum — blonde in this case — lime juice or lemon juice, and mint. However, it swaps out sugar or simple syrup for honey, and doesn't include any soda water. Despite the mint, it's as much a Daiquiri as a Mojito, and it had its own specified preparation.