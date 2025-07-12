15 Canned Cocktails At Trader Joe's, Ranked Worst To Best

There are definitely some cocktails you should know how to make at home, but playing bartender can be tricky. Most of us don't have a completely decked-out home bar with all the various liqueurs we may need to make a specific drink, and the skills to actually create those drinks is another challenge entirely. If you don't want to whip up a cocktail from scratch, you may assume that your only alcoholic drink options are wine and beer. However, there are now more store-bought canned cocktails than ever to try, and you'll find a ton of different options at Trader Joe's.

I decided to taste through 15 of the canned cocktails I found at my local Trader Joe's, and in the process, I discovered that there are a lot of delicious (and a lot of subpar) canned cocktails out there. I ranked the varieties I tried according to flavor balance, first and foremost, with less sweet and more acidic cocktails ranking near the top of the list. Although we might have different tastes when it comes to canned cocktails, hopefully, this review can give you a better idea of which brands you may want to try the next time you're picking up drinks from your local Trader Joe's. And no worries — no bartending skills are required.