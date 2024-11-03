14 Ingredients To Elevate Your Vodka Cranberry

There are many classic cocktails to choose from when you want something satisfying to sip on, and vodka cranberry is a straightforward, refreshing option. It's easy to make, and yet there's bound to be an occasion when you want to give it a boost. Whether you want to ramp up the flavor with tasty additions or give it a refreshed look, there are several ingredients that can elevate your vodka cranberry. We spoke with a few experts who specialize in crafting cocktails to give us some top ideas on creative riffs for this classic libation.

Clay Sears is the head bartender at Virginia's, Alejandro Ibanez is the bar manager at Dilworth Tasting Room, and Alaina Alfonso is the craft mixologist and bartender at Moxy Phoenix Downtown. "An upgrade for this drink should be as simple as it is to make," Ibanez told us. Some of these tips are easy swaps or additions, while others may require a couple of extra minutes, but nothing is too far-fetched. We'll share some enhancements, why they work for your vodka cran, and other information you need to recreate the drink at home. No matter your taste preferences, our ideas can improve the taste and presentation of this easy-to-sip cocktail into a fun, fresh masterpiece. Cheers!