14 Ingredients To Elevate Your Vodka Cranberry
There are many classic cocktails to choose from when you want something satisfying to sip on, and vodka cranberry is a straightforward, refreshing option. It's easy to make, and yet there's bound to be an occasion when you want to give it a boost. Whether you want to ramp up the flavor with tasty additions or give it a refreshed look, there are several ingredients that can elevate your vodka cranberry. We spoke with a few experts who specialize in crafting cocktails to give us some top ideas on creative riffs for this classic libation.
Clay Sears is the head bartender at Virginia's, Alejandro Ibanez is the bar manager at Dilworth Tasting Room, and Alaina Alfonso is the craft mixologist and bartender at Moxy Phoenix Downtown. "An upgrade for this drink should be as simple as it is to make," Ibanez told us. Some of these tips are easy swaps or additions, while others may require a couple of extra minutes, but nothing is too far-fetched. We'll share some enhancements, why they work for your vodka cran, and other information you need to recreate the drink at home. No matter your taste preferences, our ideas can improve the taste and presentation of this easy-to-sip cocktail into a fun, fresh masterpiece. Cheers!
1. Egg white
You'll see this tip for plenty of other cocktails, from a gin fizz to a classic Pisco Sour: Try using egg white to make a stunning vodka cranberry fizz. Clay Sears shares how to do it: You'll need vodka, cranberry juice, egg white, club soda, and ice. Add 2 ounces of vodka and 1 ounce of cranberry juice into your shaker tin. "I recommend adding .75 ounces [of] simple syrup to this drink as well," said Sears. This is especially applicable when using unsweetened cranberry juice, which can be quite tart. You'll want to round it out with a hint of sweetness to cut through the sharpness.
Then add the egg white and shake it — first without ice and then once again with it. You'll be left with a frothy concoction that you'll need to strain into your glass. Top it off with club soda, and it's a deluxe version of a staple cocktail. The top layer should have the egg white froth, followed by the red-hued cocktail. "The classic egg white fizz is a staple of the cocktail canon, and applying its techniques to the vodka cranberry will really take yours to the next level," Sears said. The final product is striking, sophisticated, and far from basic.
2. Fresh cranberries
Whether you use a sweetened cranberry cocktail or unsweetened 100% juice, your vibrant drink can take on a deeper flavor with fresh cranberries. These not only add brightness but also a natural tart taste. There are a few ways to use whole cranberries in your beverage. If you want to see them with the naked eye, you can plop a few into the drink to merrily swim around or skewer them on a toothpick to act as a garnish. You can even take a different path altogether: "To cut through the extra sugar, muddling a few fresh cranberries will add natural tartness without needing extra citrus," Alejandro Ibanez told us.
Strain the drink so you aren't left with floating bits. Once you take that first sip, you'll quickly notice the enhanced, tangy complexity. Ibanez points out that since cranberries are in season until the end of winter, you should be able to find them easily at your local grocery store. This addition is wonderful whether you want to bring balance to a sweeter drink or if you want to amplify an already tangy one. It makes a festive choice for holidays or celebrations while staying on the more traditional side for cranberry vodka add-ins.
3. Tonic water or sparkling water
There are a couple of water additions that you can integrate into your libation to provide an uplifting note. Sparkling water adds carbonation without any extra flavors, but you could also fetch flavored options like cranberry citrus to truly match the taste of the cocktail. It's an easy way to a crisp quality and extra flavor without added sugars. Tonic water has a noticeable sweet factor with a hint of sourness from the quinine, so this could be used when you need a point of contrast for the drink.
You may pick among these based on your taste, but they both offer a refreshing quality thanks to their effervescence. They can lighten the taste of the cranberry juice as well as the overall color. So, if you love the resonant red, just mix in a small splash of sparkling or tonic water, or pour it on top. These ingredients can be an invigorating choice for a warm summer bash or backyard barbecue with friends. It's bubbly and has the same essence as the standard cocktail — just with a fun, not-so-average twist.
4. Spices
Spices make just about anything better. You may be surprised not only at the range of spices you can add to your vodka cranberry but also how you can include them. For example, try stirring, shaking, or infusing them into your drink. Liven up your cocktail with ginger, allspice, and cranberry-infused vodka (which you can create directly in the liquor bottle). This takes a standard beverage into extra-flavorful territory with warm, peppery spices; however, you have to plan ahead because it takes about a week to make it.
When you don't have the wherewithal to make cocktail accoutrements days in advance, however, stirring the spices in or using them as garnishes can make all the difference. One creative way to use cinnamon sticks is to position a few whole ones in your drink for a fragrant, cozy addition that's perfect for an autumn evening. You can even try making a mulled vodka cran with your favorite spices for a hot drink. There are plenty of spices to pick from based on the notes that you want to create. If you don't want to see any spices, though, you may prefer to strain the liquid before serving.
5. Citrus
This tip is one of the more straightforward methods to brighten up your drink with a tangy touch. If you want to stick with a classic riff on the drink, Alaina Alfonso suggested adding a touch of citrus juice. It can make a tasty impact, complementing the tanginess found in the cranberry juice while acting as a counterweight to any sugar or simple syrup. For added enhancements, forget pouring the drink on the rocks. Instead, place the ingredients in a shaker with the added juice (such as orange) until it develops a light frothiness. "Shaking juices rather than pouring straight into a glass can make a small yet noticeable difference to taste and texture," Alfonso said.
Alejandro Ibanez shared an idea for those who want an elevated version of a lime wedge, which you'll often see as a vodka cranberry garnish. "Express the fresh lime oils from a twist," Ibanez said. "It's a game-changer!" This will give your drink a concentrated potency since you're using the oils rather than the juices to bring a fresh lime explosion. Ibanez also offered a tip to reduce waste and make the drink-making process more efficient: Prepare the twists, then juice the limes. This way, you can use both components in case you want to later use the juice for a classic cosmopolitan with triple sec.
6. Flavored or infused vodka
A spiced-up vodka is one of the easiest ways to upgrade your vodka cranberry with nuance and depth. You can either purchase a pre-flavored vodka or infused it yourself. Vanilla vodka is a delicious, approachable choice, but you could also purchase a multi-flavored one — like a cranberry, orange, and ginger combo — to work along with the cocktail. "It can really be the small change to make a big difference," said Alaina Alfonso. Yet, homemade infusions allow for more flexibility and customization, enabling you to use ratios and ingredients with more fluidity. This option, however, requires a bit of planning since it takes anywhere from 24 to 48 hours for the best results.
"You can add whatever flavors you want to your spirit without sacrificing the balance of your cocktail," Clay Sears explained. Test out an earthy and spicy vodka with cinnamon, cardamom, or allspice, which can be a pleasurable choice during the colder months. Alternatively, include cranberries and jalapeños for a tart and spicy version. For infusions, Sears recommended a 10:1 infusion ratio. That means adding 75 grams (total) of your desired infusion ingredient(s) to a 750-milliliter bottle of vodka. This isn't set in stone, so feel free to simply use it as a jumping-off point.
7. Fresh herbs
Give your libation a hint of freshness and aroma with fresh herbs. Mint is a top option for many cocktails, and it's no different for cranberry vodkas when you want a crisp, refreshing note. Muddle it in the drink with cranberries, then strain for a cooling iteration of this classic cocktail. Rosemary has a minty, piney, and peppery taste, so it brings a complex profile that's a great fit for integrating into simple syrup. The sugar balances out the herb for a sophisticated addition that seamlessly mixes into the drink without the muddling.
You could try a similar syrup approach with basil, which contains notes of mint and pepper. These also act as colorful garnishes that could be perfect for holiday cocktails to celebrate the season. You might also pair them with fresh cranberries for a red-and-green combination to really get in the joyful spirit. A spring of rosemary can act as a stirrer, while you can rub and place mint on the rim of the glass for a refreshing gulp. Herbs elevate the beverage's flavor while providing visible pizzazz when you want to give your drink a distinctive touch.
8. Hibiscus
Play into vodka cran's signature hue with this flowery addition. You'll find the dried flower in drinks like agua de jamaica or Jamaican sorrel. In this case, however, the hibiscus flower is a vibrant match for a vodka cranberry, acting as a balance to the sweetness of the cranberry juice. Alejandro Ibanez said you'll only need two or three flowers to achieve the desired effect. "They release a natural red color, adding eye-catching appeal while also contributing astringency and floral flavors," said Ibanez.
If you prefer a sweeter libation, you could use the hibiscus to make a flavored simple syrup or find sweetened hibiscus flowers. For a different method, you can place the flowers directly into the bottle of vodka to create a stunning infusion. The taste of the red flower is a perfect match for the flavors you expect in a vodka cranberry cocktail. Locate dry hibiscus in tea stores or online. Leave the flowers in as a garnish, perfect for special occasions where you want to bring something new to the table.
9. Fun ice cubes
Infused ice cubes for cocktails may be one of the more neglected ways to give your drink a cool, heightened look. They almost act as a garnish, especially as the cubes melt into the drink. Depending on the additions, though, they can also bring a bit of flavor and color. Including cranberry juice or fresh cranberries in the ice cube molds is an easy way to make your drink more interesting. This makes the most fluid choice that will easily mix into the drink as it melts. It doesn't negatively impact the flavor or water it down — in fact, it'll make the cranberry flavor stronger.
Think about the components you're putting in your vodka cranberry, and then make ice cubes with them. If you're mixing in orange juice, for example, you could create orange juice ice cubes. Or place a lime wedge in the mold and fill it with cranberry juice rather than placing the lime wedge on the rim as a garnish. You don't have to stick with the standard cube, either. Tons of unique shapes, like roses or stars, can lend your drink an enticing look.
10. Cranberry syrup
"The best way to elevate a classic is using fresh ingredients when you can," Alaina Alfonso told us. Making homemade cranberry simple syrup is a great way to achieve this for your vodka cran, especially when you want to offer equilibrium to a tart juice. There are a couple of methods and variations to make cranberry syrup. First, you could keep it classic and create a simple syrup with water, sugar, and cranberries until the sugar dissolves and the mixture thickens. Strain the vibrant red concoction and mix it into your drink as desired. Use granulated sugar (or make brown sugar at home with molasses) for a more nuanced flavor.
You could also go a slightly different route in your syrup-making adventures. Clay Sears suggested simmering cranberry juice and sugar on the stove until the concoction reduces. This is a different way to make syrup, but it's practical if you don't have fresh berries to work with. It seamlessly brings sweetness to the beverage, but that's not all. "This also has the added bonus of giving a deeper mouthfeel and texture to your cocktail that would otherwise be lost," Sears said. "I like to do a 1:1 sugar-to-cranberry juice ratio so it's not too sweet." Use unsweetened cranberry juice to better control the sugariness. Be warned, though: Store-bought syrup won't have the same zest or intensity and often has added colorants.
11. Jalapeño
Calling all spice lovers! Are you gathered around? Give your vodka cran some heat with sliced jalapeños. Although there are many types of chile peppers out there, this green one is commonly used in drinks (like this spicy grapefruit mezcal margarita). The pepper generally has a Scoville rating of 2,500 to 8,000, so while it does have a fiery quality, it's not going to set your mouth ablaze with pain like a Carolina Reaper might. You may preserve their spice by slicing the peppers and keeping the white membrane that holds the seeds. If others prefer a mild spice, set aside some slices with the membrane and seeds removed for a more approachable heat level. It should look like a hollow green circle.
Toss a couple of jalapeño slices into your cocktail (or more if you want it hotter) and sip away. This creates a stunning red-and-green beverage, but you could also muddle the jalapeños in with the juice and then strain them out if you don't want them visible. Incorporating a bold layer of heat provides a scrumptious contrast to the tart and sweet cranberry juice. It's complex and balanced by bringing a different profile and striking appearance to a classic beverage.
12. Tea
A cup of tea can be so delightful, and who's to say you can't use it in a cocktail? This option is marvelous when you want to work with an earthy, herbal flavor to provide a shift in taste. Steep English breakfast tea or black iced tea with water, cranberry juice, and sugar to create a sophisticated libation. Using Earl Grey, on the other hand, can bring depth thanks to the floral and citrus notes from the bergamot.
Make a strong cup of mint tea, and then assemble your vodka cran for a hot and cozy beverage similar to a hot toddy. The key to using tea lies in the steeping process: If you don't allow the tea to infuse, you'll have a mild, barely-there flavor that leans into watery territory. Use a decaffeinated version of any of these teas if you're sensitive to caffeine but still want to give it a go. Incorporating tea into a vodka cranberry can transform the drink into a complex yet elegant cocktail.
13. Good vodka
One of the best ingredients to elevate your vodka cranberry is the vodka itself. Forget about buying the cheapest option on the market — there's a time and place for that, don't get us wrong, but cheap vodka isn't going to enhance your drink by any means. If you need some suggestions, consider perusing the best vodkas to use in your cranberry cocktail. You may choose based on factors like temperature or the presence of other add-ins.
Rye vodka's robust taste complements a warm cranberry vodka, especially if you plan to add spices to it. This is because the rye vodka features a peppery note reminiscent of cinnamon and black pepper. Wheat vodkas are a tasty match for chilled drinks, allowing the cranberry flavors to shine without overpowering them. If you want brand recommendations, you can't go wrong with Belvedere. It's a staple vodka for a reason, and its smooth taste deserves a spot in your rotation. It has a velvety mouthfeel with a subtle sweetness. Never underestimate the power of quality ingredients.
14. Seasonal touches
Who wants a basic vodka cranberry when you can bring the quencher to its full potential with festive elements? "With the different seasons throughout the year, there is so much you can play with to elevate a classic vodka cran," said Alaina Alfonso. We wholeheartedly agree since you can make customizations to the juices, garnishes, and add-ins based on whatever holiday or occasion you're celebrating. For example, you could rim the glass with black sugar and add skull-shaped ice cubes for a spooky Halloween interpretation. Alfonso suggested creating flavored syrups that can fall in line with the seasons, such as cinnamon, apple, or allspice for autumn; these can also boost the beverage's aroma for a robust sensory experience.
Try pouring a bit of coconut milk or cream on top of the cocktail for something summery and refreshing that will make you imagine a beachside vacation (it also has a captivating ombre look for when you want to impress guests). For winter, rim the glass with crushed candy canes or place a mini one on the rim for an adorable garnish. Thanks to these seasonal customizations, you can keep vodka cranberries relevant all year long.