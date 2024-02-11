12 Best Vodkas To Use In Your Cranberry Cocktail

The type of vodka you choose to drink neat or mix into your cocktails matters. The quality of grain, how many times the spirit is distilled, where it's distilled, and much more impact its mouthfeel, body, and potential for mixing. Distillers can create vodka with everything from the common (corn, wheat) to the unexpected (pineapple, grape).

Corn vodka is the most popular type, known for its buttery, slightly sweet flavor profile and gentle finish. If we're talking cranberry cocktails, the sweetness of corn vodka complements the tartness of cranberries, resulting in a harmonious balance. Smirnoff and Titos, brands crafted from corn, are prime examples of corn vodkas you'll probably see selected for your standard vodka cran at your local watering hole.

While corn vodka reigns as the crowd favorite (how many times did you hear Titos ordered last time you were at a bar?), rye vodka boasts a more robust flavor profile, adding a spicy, peppery note to cocktails. Polish purveyors, like Belvedere, are renowned for their rye-based vodkas that add a delightful complexity to warm cranberry drinks. Wheat vodka offers a smooth, slightly creamy texture, making it an excellent base for creamier cranberry cocktails. Grey Goose, a French vodka crafted from soft winter wheat, embodies this style with its elegant, crisp, clean flavor.